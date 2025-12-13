A Quick Trip to Beaufort

Expand Hunting Island Sunrise (Credit @carey.furman @redfishonthefly via southcarolinaparks.com/hunting-island)

I had a new bike and a lunch invitation in Beaufort, S.C., so it seemed like a great opportunity for my friend Mary and me to visit Hunting Island. Years ago, when my husband and I were looking for a place to relocate from the cold North, we rented a cabin on Hunting Island and felt the allure of South Carolina. That cabin — and all but one of the others — has been lost to the continuing erosion of the island’s shoreline. Nonetheless, Hunting Island State Park attracts more than 1 million visitors a year, making it the most visited park in the state.

The park has a lot to recommend it. The bike trails, however, maybe not.

There are 125 campsites, which fill as soon as the 13-month reservation period opens, along with a well-stocked camp store, picnic areas, a visitors center with exhibits, a boat landing and a fishing pier. Park manager Kirby Brady said, “My favorite spot at Hunting Island State Park is the fishing pier at sunrise. The experience is nothing short of breathtaking, and it leaves a permanent impression with its pristine landscape and abundance of wildlife.”

Most visitors make their way up the beach to the lighthouse, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1972. It flanks the 4-mile shoreline. Bicyclists can ride the entire beach at low tide. Maybe I should have considered that instead of choosing to explore the park’s 10 miles of bike trails.

I used the official park website to plan my ride and saw that nearly all of the routes were rated “easy,” except for the Diamondback Rattlesnake Trail, rated “moderately strenuous” — as if the name were not off-putting enough. From the visitors center, I set out on the Maritime Forest Trailhead. My plan was to combine trails to make a loop, but it didn’t take long before I no longer knew which trail I was on because of a lack of signs or blazes. Had I wandered into rattlesnake country?

My wide-tire bike was often mired in sand and had to be pushed. Surprisingly, there were a few sandy hills. Although it was a cool October day, mosquitoes were swarming. Eventually, I made it to the Lagoon Trail and encountered a friendly park ranger who pointed me back to the trailhead.

Back in civilization at the lovely Beaufort Inn, Mary and I were greeted by a friendly receptionist named Pebbles, who checked us into our spacious room overlooking what she described as the “most photographed street in Beaufort.” From our veranda, we could hear neighbors’ friendly chatter and the commentary from tour guides in horse-drawn carriages clip-clopping below.

The inn includes several buildings, with courtyards between them bedecked with twinkle lights and filled with chaises and couches. It was a comfortable place to spend the afternoon before visiting our friend the next day.

The Beaufort Inn provides guests with a voucher for breakfast across the street at the Blackstone Café. When we arrived just before 8 a.m., the tables were filled with workmen and groups of older men who looked like regulars. Banners from sports teams and a large American flag hung on the walls, and the air smelled of freshly made biscuits.

We were distracted from our breakfast of fluffy pancakes by a loud bell ringing at 8 a.m. Suddenly, everyone in the restaurant stopped eating, stood up and put a hand over their heart. So we did, too, wondering what was happening. Everyone then turned solemnly toward the flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Maybe that’s a Beaufort thing. I don’t know.

I often advise my Charleston friends who are looking for a quick getaway to go to Beaufort. It’s an easy drive of less than two hours, and the downtown waterfront is wonderful. You can stroll along looking at the boats, sit in a porch swing, have a picnic or try one of the many restaurants with waterfront seating.

Once, we traveled there by boat with a friend. Hunting Island is just across the causeway. You can stay at one of the town’s charming inns or bed-and-breakfasts and wander the historic neighborhoods. Beaufort made a strong impression on its favorite son, Pat Conroy, who settled here. He wrote, “When I came to Beaufort I had struck upon a land so beautiful I had to hunt for other words.”

If You Go