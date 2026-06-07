A Weekend 250 Years in the Making

Sullivan's Island will take center stage in the nation’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary as Fort Moultrie commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island on June 28.

On June 28, 1776, a hastily constructed fort made of palmetto logs and sand withstood the bombardment of the British Royal Navy, securing one of the first major American victories of the Revolutionary War. Two hundred and fifty years later, visitors will have the opportunity to experience that story where it happened through a weekend of living history, demonstrations, family activities and commemorative events.

“Most communities don't have the opportunity to celebrate an event that helped change the course of American history right in their own backyard. The 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island is more than a commemoration. It is a chance for people of all ages to experience history where it happened and create memories they'll carry with them long after the weekend ends,” said Cheri Yates, executive director of Friends of Charleston National Parks.

Saturday, June 27: Living History Day

Saturday's activities will transform Fort Moultrie into an immersive Revolutionary War encampment. Living historians portraying Patriot and British soldiers and civilians will demonstrate what life was like in 1776.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy:

• Musket and artillery firing demonstrations

• Historical presentations by park rangers and historians

• Colonial crafts and hands-on activities for kids

• Revolutionary-era games and demonstrations

• History Row featuring interactive exhibits for all ages

• Catawba Nation presentations and exhibits

• Colonial cooking, brickmaking, indigo dyeing, knot tying, colonial dancing, cricket lessons and more

• Food trucks on site

The event is designed to be family-friendly and offers opportunities for children and adults alike to engage directly with Revolutionary War history.

Sunday, June 28: Commemoration of the Battle

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Sunday marks the actual 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island. The day begins with a formal commemorative ceremony honoring those whose actions helped shape the course of American independence.

Highlights of the ceremony include:

• Military flyover

• Remarks from distinguished guests and dignitaries, including local officials and representatives from the British Consulate

• Musical interludes by the Yorktown Fifes and Drums

• Wreath presentations honoring those who served

• Ceremonial sea and land firing featuring the Spirit of South Carolina and participating reenactors

Following the commemoration, visitors can continue to enjoy the Living History Day activities and demonstrations featured on Saturday.

Sunday concludes with a special performance by the renowned United States Marine Corps Parris Island Band at Fort Moultrie.

Parking and Shuttle Service

Because large crowds are expected throughout the weekend, visitors are encouraged to use designated parking areas and shuttle service to Fort Moultrie.

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Free shuttle buses will provide transportation between satellite parking locations — Lucy Beckham High School (1560 Mathis Ferry Road) and Mount Pleasant Town Hall (100 Ann Edwards Lane) — and the fort, helping reduce congestion on Sullivan’s Island and making it easier for guests to enjoy the festivities.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to use the free, continuous shuttle service on Saturday and Sunday, as parking on the island will be extremely limited. There will be no direct beach access at Fort Moultrie throughout the weekend.

For a full schedule of events and updates, visit the National Park Service Carolina Day webpage at go.nps.gov/FOMO250 or Friends of Charleston National Parks at www.friendscnp.org.

The 250th anniversary Battle of Sullivan’s Island events at Fort Moultrie are free and open to the public.