Battery Gadsden’s Annual Dinner Deemed a Success

Expand Provided by Mike Walsh

Saturday, Nov. 2, proved once again that the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center’s (BGCC) annual members' dinner is one of the membership’s favorite events and benefits. A total of 115 BGCC members and guests gathered on the grounds of Battery Gadsden to enjoy a Lowcountry feast provided by famed local caterer Jamie Westendorf.

The weather cooperated, tiki torches lit the scene, and the fire pit glowed as conversation flowed among friends, both new and old. A special rendition of “Happy Birthday” was sung to board member Linda Perkis by BGCC’s artistic partners from Holy City Arts and Lyric Opera (HALO).

The evening also included the announcement of Chris Cordaro as Volunteer of the Year. Cordaro, recognized for his contributions to the center—including hammering, painting, repairing, event setup, and performing—was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for his efforts.

BGCC Vice President Adele Tobin expressed her excitement about the event’s growth.

“We are so pleased to see this event growing each year,” Tobin said. “I think people appreciate our speaker series, our arts events, and our oral history project, but clearly, this is one of the best ways we give back to those who have supported us over the past year.”