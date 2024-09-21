Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Announces Fall Events

I hope everyone has had a wonderful, restful, and fun summer. If you were lucky, maybe you got away to some cooler climes. If not, hold on—fall is coming. Speaking of cool, the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center (BGCC) has some incredibly cool events coming up for our 2024–25 program year. Read on for details.

Fall Lectures: Something for Everyone

We will kick off our fall speaker series with noted local historian Rick Hatcher, who served for many years as the National Park Service historian at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie. Rick will discuss his well-received recent book, Thunder in the Harbor: Fort Sumter in the Civil War. No one is better equipped to tell the fascinating story of the fort that dominates Charleston Harbor and its role in the most significant war in American history. Rick's presentation will be on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan's Island. The talk will be followed by a book sale and signing by the author. If you love local history, this is not to be missed!

On Thursday, Oct. 17, we shift our focus to the wonders of our Lowcountry environment when we present Abbie King. Abbie has been working with turtles for the past eight years on Cape Romain, the most prolific turtle nesting site north of Florida. Last season, she and her crew monitored over 3,000 nests. Abbie's incredible images and stories will inspire everyone who loves turtles. This presentation will also be at Sunrise Church at 6 p.m. Be sure to bring the whole family to this one!