Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Welcomes Bill Fitzpatrick for “The Road to Taveau Church”

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center invites the public to an evening with Bill Fitzpatrick, preservation advocate, author and photographer, on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island.

His presentation, titled The Road to Taveau Church, will explore the story of a forgotten South Carolina church and the efforts that brought it back from the brink of collapse.

In 2014, Fitzpatrick photographed Taveau Church, a deteriorating wooden church located along the west branch of the Cooper River. At the time, the building was largely forgotten, and the church’s National Register nomination offered only limited information about its history, noting that it was built in the 1830s and had a long association with Black Methodist worship.

Years later, when Fitzpatrick became board chair of Preservation South Carolina in 2021, he remembered the little-known church and recognized that it deserved a chance at preservation. What followed was a remarkable journey: A structure that had nearly collapsed is now nearly restored, and the story of Taveau Church has emerged as one of national significance.

Through photographs, research and storytelling, Fitzpatrick will take attendees along the road that led from documenting a forgotten landmark to recognizing its historical importance and helping bring renewed attention to its preservation. His presentation will highlight not only the church itself but also the broader importance of protecting the places that hold the stories of South Carolina’s past.

Fitzpatrick’s interest in historic places grew from years of travel and exploration. Despite spending more than 40 years in business, he made time to seek out less-traveled destinations, eventually photographing more than 1,000 of South Carolina’s National Register landmarks. This experience fostered a deep appreciation for the state’s architectural heritage, particularly its rural churches and sacred spaces.

He is the author of South Carolina’s Sacred Spaces (2019), a coffee-table book celebrating the state’s historic religious landmarks, as well as Destination India, Destiny Unknown: A Three Week Journey Beyond the Taj and Behind the Symbols (2009) and Bottoms Up, America! (1996).

Expand Screenshot

Fitzpatrick has contributed extensively to historic preservation through his writing and leadership. He wrote monthly columns about South Carolina’s sacred spaces for the National Trust for Historic Preservation and contributed stories about forgotten landmarks for South Carolina’s National Heritage Corridor.

In addition to serving as a past board chair and current board member of Preservation South Carolina, Fitzpatrick is the current board chair of the Upcountry History Museum.

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is pleased to welcome Fitzpatrick for a presentation that brings together history, photography and the power of preservation. The story of Taveau Church serves as a reminder that even places that have been overlooked for generations can hold extraordinary historical significance and deserve to be remembered and protected.

For more information, e-mail batterygadsden@gmail.com.