Battery Gadsden Goes to the Dogs

Since its completion in 1906, our venerable Battery has seen many events — two world wars, Hurricane Hugo, the construction of a first-class elementary school next door, and significant changes in the social and political fabric of Sullivan’s Island, to name a few. It has also been used for many purposes — artillery battery, searchlight location, public library, performing arts stage, garden club, and gathering spot for numerous community events. But there had been nothing quite like the scene on Nov. 6, when members of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), both human and canine, used Battery Gadsden as their training facility.

The dogs are part of an unusual group of specially trained sniffer dogs — but not trained to detect what you might expect, such as explosives, narcotics, or human remains. This group of four-legged crime fighters has the remarkable ability to home in on electronic storage devices. There is a chemical used in the manufacture of all modern electronics, and that chemical releases an odor these dogs can be trained to detect. Everything from cellphones and iPads down to the smallest thumb drive or SD card is fair game. If the device contains a chip, these canines can find it. In many cases, such devices hold the electronic evidence needed to convict individuals involved in child pornography.

As explained by CCSO Detective Jason Bowen, the coordinator of the event, the dogs are specially trained by Matrix K-9, a company in Wallingford, Connecticut, owned and operated by former Connecticut State Police Trooper Kerry Halligan. After meeting with Detective Bowen and his black Lab sniffer dog, Cypher, it was determined that Battery Gadsden — with its many rooms, nooks, and crannies — could provide an appropriate challenge for Cypher and the other dogs.

The session involved seven officers from different agencies and five of their specially trained dogs. Some members of the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center board were invited to watch as Cypher and the others were put to the test. As board member Hal Coste remarked, “This was amazing! These incredible animals were able to sniff out the smallest electronic device no matter where it was hidden.” Detective Bowen added, “It was a great day of training at Battery Gadsden.” BGCC was pleased to be part of this crime-fighting effort.

To learn more about the company that trains these dogs, visit matrixk9.com. To see more about Cypher and his work, visit http://bit.ly/4osFczh.