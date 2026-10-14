Battery Gadsden Holds Successful Members’ Dinner Despite the Weather

Expand Credit: Rob Byko

To paraphrase the postal service motto, “Neither rain, nor wind, nor threat of tornadoes shall keep Battery Gadsden Cultural Center (BGCC) from hosting its annual members’ dinner.”

On Saturday, Oct. 10, BGCC found itself in a real dilemma. The first four years of annual members’ dinners had been held outdoors on beautiful fall nights at the Battery. For the fifth edition of that annual affair, our luck ran out.

The peripheral effects of Hurricane Isaias were predicted to hit the area with as much as 5 to 8 inches of rain, gale-force winds and possible isolated tornadoes. Our “rescue” came from an appropriate source: Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue.

Thanks to the cooperation and kindness of Chief Anthony Stith, we were able to make a last-minute shift to the “Big Tin,” the fire department’s fish fry shack.

The event was extremely successful. As it turned out, the weather that evening was not quite as bad as predicted, certainly not bad enough to deter more than 100 members, all happy to experience an evening of community and great food.

We were fortunate to again have famed local caterer Jamie Westendorf provide us with an abundance of Lowcountry favorites, including pulled pork, a shrimp boil and, of course, banana pudding. No one went away hungry.

This year, an added treat was the musical backdrop to the evening provided by local performer and former BGCC Volunteer of the Year Chris Cordaro.

Expand Credit: Rob Byko

Every year, we have honored one or more individuals for their outstanding support of BGCC. This year was no different.

The board of directors chose to award certificates of appreciation to three people who have chosen to be sustainers of Battery Gadsden through their generous financial support. Those honorees were Patricia Votava and husband and wife Kathy Murphy and Norm Rickeman.

Our sincere thanks go to these wonderful people. They have truly made a difference in our ability to carry on the mission and programs of Battery Gadsden Cultural Center.

So the rain came down and the winds blew, but more than 100 BGCC members were dry and cozy under the Big Tin, enjoying an evening of true community fellowship, thanks in part to a cordial relationship that has existed for longer than most realize.

As Chief Stith said to me, “We’ve been working with you since Ms. Macmurphy was there,” a reference to our founder, Mayme Aiken “Make” Macmurphy, who started BGCC in 1992 following the devastation of Hurricane Hugo.

Expand Credit: Rob Byko

Her purpose at that point was to bring back together a shattered community. That seems strangely relevant at this time in our island’s history.

According to the chief, “We do this in memory of Make Macmurphy.”

And as honoree Pat Votava put it, “This is Sullivan’s Island.”