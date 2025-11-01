Battery Gadsden Hosts Annual Members’ Dinner

On a clear, chilly fall evening, Battery Gadsden Cultural Center hosted its fourth annual members’ dinner. On Saturday, Oct. 25, 120 members and guests gathered on the grounds of Battery Gadsden for an evening of fun, food, and fellowship. The delicious Lowcountry feast was once again provided by noted local caterer Jamie Westendorf, who ensured no one went away hungry.

This year, the organization honored the Rev. Vance Polley, pastor of Sunrise Presbyterian Church, as its Supporter of the Year.

“Vance and his congregation have been wonderful hosts for our monthly speaker series, and their beautiful sanctuary is undoubtedly the favorite venue among those who attend those talks. But Vance doesn’t just unlock the door and turn on the lights. He’s always there to help set up and troubleshoot any problems that arise,” said BGCC President Mike Walsh.

If post-event comments were any indication, the evening was a complete success. One member remarked, “It was a wonderful night to experience fellowship, community engagement, and neighbors supporting neighbors as we head into another potentially contentious election cycle. It’s good to remember good times with great friends.”

BGCC Vice President Adele Tobin added, “If we have provided a time and place for our island community to come together and celebrate the positive things that make this place so special, then our organization has been successful, and all our efforts have been worth it.”

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center hopes that same success and spirit of community will continue to flourish in the years ahead.

For more information or to become a member, visit www.BatteryGadsden.org.