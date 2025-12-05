Battery Gadsden Salutes the Marines’ 250th Birthday

Nov. 10 is recognized each year as the birthday of the United States Marine Corps. This year, the milestone took on even more significance as the Corps celebrated 250 years of service. To mark the occasion, Battery Gadsden Cultural Center welcomed Marine Lt. Col. (Ret.) Ed Forte as its November speaker.

On Nov. 20, an enthusiastic audience at Sunrise Presbyterian Church heard Lt. Col. Forte deliver a presentation titled “In the Age of Wooden Ships and Iron Men: The Marines in the Revolution, 1775-1783.”

The talk covered the origin of the Corps, authorized by the Continental Congress in 1775, and the first recruitment drive at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia. Forte also discussed organization, uniforms, equipment, and the roles of Marines during the War for Independence. Dressed in an authentic Revolutionary Marine uniform, he explained that in addition to Continental Marines, there were also State Marines and even privateer Marines.

While the image of Marines aboard ships—maintaining order, firing from the masts, or boarding enemy vessels with cutlasses—is accurate, Forte highlighted lesser-known roles. Marines participated in amphibious landings, operations ashore, and conflicts on inland rivers and lakes. They served with John Paul Jones and were with George Washington during the harsh winter encampment of 1779–1780 in Morristown, New Jersey. Nearly 5,000 American troops, including Marines, were captured when the British took Charleston in 1780.

One of the more captivating stories focused on the “Wild Irish Geese,” Irishmen who left behind religious oppression and limited opportunities in Britain to serve in European armies, primarily French. When France joined the American Revolution, a brigade of the “Geese” served as Marines on John Paul Jones’ ship Bonhomme Richard, including during its legendary battle with the British ship Serapis off Flamborough Head in September 1779, earning them a place in Marine Corps history.

Ed Forte was born and raised in New Jersey. After graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University, he entered the Marine Corps. Following 23 years of service, he pursued a distinguished career as a history educator in Fulton County, Georgia, earning numerous accolades. He now continues his passion for history as a volunteer at Fort Sumter-Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and as a reenactor in the Second South Carolina Continental Line, Col. William Moultrie’s regiment.

Battery Gadsden was honored to feature Lt. Col. Forte as part of its ongoing speaker series.