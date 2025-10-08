Battery Gadsden to Hold 4th Annual Members’ Dinner

Warm up your taste buds and get ready for another night of fun, food and fellowship! Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is delighted to announce this year’s members’ dinner, an event that members always look forward to.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, we will gather on the grounds of Battery Gadsden at 6 p.m. to enjoy a chance for our community to come together with old friends and new. Once again, we are fortunate to have noted local caterer Jamie Westendorf providing his delicious blend of Lowcountry cuisine. And of course, beer, wine and soft drinks will be available.

Now is a good time to check your membership status. If you have joined Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and your membership is up to date, this event is free. If you’d like to bring extra guests, the cost is $20 per guest. Not sure of your membership status? We’ll be happy to check—just contact us at batterygadsden@gmail.com and we’ll let you know.

Never joined BGCC? It’s easy to do online at batterygadsden.org or by mailing a check to Box 522, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482. Annual memberships are $75 and lifetime memberships are $500. All memberships are family memberships for two adults and children. You can also join, renew or pay for guests at the event with a check or credit card.

We need your RSVP so Jamie can prepare enough of his delicious Lowcountry fare. Please RSVP no later than Monday, Oct. 20, by emailing batterygadsden@gmail.com with the number and names of those attending.

We hope all our members will take advantage of this popular event—and remember, we’ll be there rain or shine!