Battery Gadsden to Host 3rd Annual Members’ Dinner

One of the most popular benefits of membership in Battery Gadsden Cultural Center (BGCC) has become the annual Lowcountry feast for its current members. This year, on Saturday, Nov. 2, BGCC members and their guests will gather on the grounds of Battery Gadsden to enjoy another evening of food and fellowship. Once again, delicious fare will be provided by famed local caterer Jamie Westendorf. Pulled pork and Lowcountry boil are sure to be on the menu, along with other side dishes and desserts.

Last year, BGCC Vice President Adele Tobin noted, “It’s amazing. You take a nice evening with good food and drink, then offer people the chance to get together with old friends and make new ones, and you have the perfect recipe for a good time. You don’t have to do anything fancy. This is what community is all about.”

“We continue to pursue our mission of preserving the island’s culture of both history and art in every way possible," said the group’s president, Mike Walsh. “We plan to have another full schedule of programs in 2025, starting in January with a presentation on the history of Charleston lighthouses, including our own island icon, the Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse. And of course, we are extremely excited about our new residency agreement with Holy City Arts and Lyric Opera. Anyone who was lucky enough to see their staging of Sondheim’s Into the Woods in 2022, I’m sure can’t wait for their full-scale production of Sweeney Todd at the Battery in March.”

“Our board is constantly looking for new ways to serve the community and provide benefits to our members,” Walsh said. “But this annual dinner is far and away our favorite way of saying thanks to our members and supporters.”

The dinner will start at 6 p.m. and is free to active and current members of Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. If you’re not sure of your membership and dues status, or if you would like to become a member in time for this special event, contact BGCC at batterygadsden@gmail.com.