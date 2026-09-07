Battery Gadsden to Host 5th Annual Members’ Dinner

Anybody remember the opening lines to the old rock ’n’ roll song “Stagger Lee”? It went, “Oh, the night was clear, and the moon was yellow, and the leaves came tumblin’ down.” It may not be time for tumblin’ leaves, but hopefully the night will be clear and the moon will be yellow on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 10, when Battery Gadsden Cultural Center (BGCC) hosts its fifth annual members’ dinner.

This has undoubtedly become the most popular benefit offered to current members of BGCC. Last year saw 120 members gather on the grounds of Battery Gadsden for a wonderful evening of food, fun and fellowship. We are thrilled to have again secured the services of well-known local caterer Jamie Westendorf. Everyone knows that means plenty of delicious Lowcountry food, and no one will leave hungry!

The social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with an offering of beer, wine and soft drinks, and Jamie will start serving at 6:30 p.m. As in the past, we will be honoring some folks who have gone above and beyond in supporting BGCC. Live music will be provided this year by popular local musician Chris Cordero.

This annual event is offered as a free benefit to those who have taken the time to join and support BGCC and are current on their membership. All our memberships include spouses or significant others. Members may also bring guests for a charge of $20 each.

If you’ve not joined in the past, this would be a great time to do so. That’s easily done through our website, batterygadsden.org. Not sure whether you’re up to date on your membership? Have other questions? Just contact us at batterygadsden@gmail.com, and we’ll be happy to respond.

In order to give our caterer an accurate head count, reservations are required. Reservations should also be made at batterygadsden@gmail.com. The deadline for reservations is Sunday, Oct. 4.

Please join us for this memorable evening under the stars at Battery Gadsden!