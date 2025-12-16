Battery Gadsden to Present Life and Works of Jim Booth

Expand Rick Rhodes Jim Booth in front of his gallery

For many who grew up in the Charleston area, the images painted by the late artist Jim Booth represent the quintessence of the Lowcountry.

Originally studying architecture at Clemson University, Booth took an art class and discovered his true calling. After serving a combat tour in Vietnam with the U.S. Marines, he returned to the Charleston area and began a long career as a professional artist. He opened his own gallery in 1977, entered several major art shows and soon found himself winning award after award, including South Carolina Wildlife Federation Artist of the Year in 1978 and 1982.

In 1997, Booth painted Running the Wind to help promote the inaugural Charleston to Bermuda Race, launching a lifelong passion for sharing his art with local nonprofits. In the years that followed, he donated thousands of prints to area organizations while continuing to grow his success as an artist. His signature cause was the Morris Island Lighthouse. Booth was a founding member of Save the Light Inc. and used his painting First Light to help purchase the lighthouse and support its protection and restoration.

By the time he closed his gallery in 2018, after more than 40 years as a self-taught professional artist and business owner, Booth had sold more than 200,000 reproductions to local collectors and buyers nationwide. Today, Jim Booth Legacy Art continues to honor his vision of giving back by donating and selling select pieces in support of local nonprofits.

Expand Tracey Booth Owens

On Thursday, Jan. 15, Battery Gadsden Cultural Center will host Booth’s daughter, Tracey Booth Owens, founder of Jim Booth Legacy Art, as its first speaker of 2026. As a child, Owens spent many days helping in the Jim Booth Art Gallery and later worked there during summers throughout her high school and college years, gaining extensive experience with her father’s art and loyal customer base. When she began working full time, she put that experience to immediate use, managing the fall 1996 release of her father’s painting Hurricane, which sold out in just three days.

Owens’ latest project is the production of a new book, Beacon of the Lowcountry: The Life, Art and Legacy of Jim Booth. Her presentation will explore the book’s origins, including early conversations with her father, his recorded reflections and how she assembled the material. She will also provide an overview of the book’s contents, which include memorabilia, personal photographs, inspirational images for paintings, Booth’s own descriptions of his work, and excerpts from letters he wrote while serving in Vietnam.

Expand Rick Rhodes Sullivan's Island lighthouse

Continuing her father’s legacy of supporting local nonprofits, Owens has donated two of his works — Fort Sumter and Sullivan’s Island Light — to the Friends of Charleston National Parks. Both pieces will be on display at the presentation. Friends Executive Director Cheri Yates will explain how the works will be used to raise much-needed funds for Charleston’s national parks. Copies of Owens’ new book will also be available for purchase and signing at the event.

The first installment of the 2026 BGCC Speaker Series will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island. As always, the BGCC Speaker Series is free and open to the public.