Battle of Sullivan’s Island Video to be Shown at SI Town Hall

The brand-new Battle of Sullivan’s Island video will be shown twice in the coming days at Sullivan’s Island Town Hall, on Thursday, March 19, and Tuesday, April 7. Produced by Wide Awake Films for the SC250 Commission, the 13-minute film aims to increase awareness of the American victory on June 28, 1776, celebrated each year as Carolina Day.

Despite turning away the British and delaying their plans for the Southern colonies for another four years, the battle remains one of the most underrecognized victories of the Revolutionary War.

The presentations will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Council chambers and will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Rob Shenk, chief content officer for Wide Awake Films. Panelists will include Norm Rickeman, a Sullivan’s Island resident, Fort Moultrie volunteer and author of Unsung: William Moultrie and the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, and Mike Walsh, a Sullivan’s Island resident, Fort Moultrie volunteer and president of Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. Both have a strong interest in raising awareness of the battle.

Co-sponsored by Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, the Friends of Charleston National Parks and the Town of Sullivan’s Island, the events are free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to bring neighbors, especially those new to the area, for the opportunity to learn more about this important chapter in local and national history.