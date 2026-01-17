Ben Franklin Circles use conversation to spark transformation

With celebrations of America 250 on many minds this year, it’s easy to focus on the names, dates, costumes and flags that defined key battles and events. We will see television programs, movies, reenactments and parades that bring the spirit of 1776 to life. But what about the seeds that sowed this revolution — the deeper ideas that took years to germinate into concrete action?

Fifty years before Benjamin Franklin signed the Declaration of Independence, he was an energetic young man looking for structure, purpose and a group of friends to inspire him. In 1727, he founded the Junto Club, a mutual-improvement society also known as the Leather Apron Club, with a group of 12 like-minded tradesmen eager to discuss morality, philosophy and how those ideas played out in the politics of colonial America. For 38 years, the group gathered on Friday nights to share what they were reading and to hone proposals for public projects such as Philadelphia’s first lending library, volunteer militia, hospital and fire company.

Nearly 300 years later, Ben Franklin Circles exist to keep those conversations and challenges alive, with twin goals: to help us improve ourselves and to help us improve our world. If your New Year’s resolution is to step away from your devices, live more intentionally and engage with others through meaningful conversation, this program may be for you. Over the next year, participants will meet monthly to discuss the 13 virtues outlined in Benjamin Franklin’s Autobiography: temperance, silence, order, resolution, frugality, industry, sincerity, justice, moderation, cleanliness, tranquility, chastity and humility.

Meetings will take place at the Edgar Allan Poe Sullivan’s Island Library, located at 1921 Ion Ave. on Sullivan’s Island. An introductory meeting was held Monday, Jan. 12. The first topic, temperance, will be discussed Monday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m., followed by one topic per month thereafter. Light refreshments will be served.

Reservations are requested. Call 843-883-3914 or email poe@ccpl.org. To learn more, visit www.benfranklincircles.org.