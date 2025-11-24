UPDATE: Ben Sawyer Bridge Back Open

Update at 5:01 p.m. on 11/24/25 - Repairs have been completed and the bridge is now open both ways to all traffic.

---Original Post Below---

According to a message from Sullivan’s Island Public Safety, all traffic on the Ben Sawyer Bridge is blocked in both directions due to damage to a traffic control arm.

The Sullivan's Island Police Department and Mount Pleasant police officers are on scene redirecting traffic.

Please consider using the Isle of Palms Connector if you need to travel to or from Sullivan’s Island. The estimated repair time is one and a half hours (as of 4:20 p.m.).