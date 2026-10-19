Ben Sawyer Bridge Malfunction

Sullivan's Island Public Safety released the following message at 4:14 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026:

"Island Residents,

The Ben Sawyer Bridge is currently malfunctioning. South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has dispatched maintenance crews to make repairs. Sullivan's Island Police Department officials are on the scene to assist."

SCDOT officials issued the following status update at 5:15 p.m.:

"We're aware of an issue on the Ben Sawyer Bridge that requires further inspection and potential repair. The bridge is currently closed to traffic. Inspection crews are en route, and we will provide updates as they become available. In the meantime, we ask drivers to please use alternative routes."

"Barricades will be placed at Station 22.5 and Myrtle Avenue. Local traffic will only be allowed beyond the barricades. Please drive with caution."