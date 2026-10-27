Ben Sawyer Bridge Repairs Continue; Additional Overnight Closure Expected

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has announced that repairs to the Ben Sawyer Bridge are progressing following a successful three-hour overnight closure on Monday, Oct. 26.

According to an update shared by Sullivan's Island Police Chief Glenn Meadows on Tuesday, Oct. 27, crews used a crane to raise the bridge and complete planned repairs during the closure.

The bridge engineer has confirmed that the bridge is safe for travel.

SCDOT anticipates one additional nighttime closure, possibly this coming weekend. However, the exact date and time have not yet been confirmed.

Crews will also continue repairs during daytime hours, but that work is not expected to impact traffic.

The bridge's modified opening schedule will remain in effect through next week.

SCDOT expects to release another public update soon with additional information about the repair schedule and the bridge's status.

Residents and motorists are encouraged to monitor official communications from SCDOT and the Town of Sullivan's Island for updates, including announcements about additional closures.