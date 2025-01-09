UPDATE: Ben Sawyer Bridge Operational Again

Update at 11:13 a.m. - The Ben Sawyer bridge has been repaired and is now operational. The Causeway is open and traffic can proceed as normal.

--Original Post Below---

Just after 11 am today, the Sullivan's Island Public Safety announced that the Ben Sawyer bridge is experiencing a malfunction and is stuck in the open position.

Officials are working to repair it as quickly as possible. Until then, vehicles coming onto and leaving Sullivan’s Island are being directed to the Isle of Palms Connector.