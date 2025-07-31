Truck Found Submerged Off Sullivan’s Island; Driver Detained, Charges Pending

Expand Provided by Sullivan's Island Fire and Rescue

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Sullivan’s Island Police Department detained an adult male near Fort Moultrie. The individual was later transported to MUSC for a medical evaluation.

That night, the department said it was contacted by a commercial trucking company reporting that one of its drivers was missing and had not made contact. The company’s tracking software last showed the vehicle’s location near the Benke-Lowe Boat Landing in the 900 block of Osceola Avenue. After reviewing the coordinates provided, officers determined the truck was likely submerged. Further investigation confirmed the previously detained individual was the vehicle’s driver.

On the morning of Thursday, July 31, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit used sonar to locate the truck in the water near the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department dock. Divers later confirmed the vehicle, which was found fully submerged in about 14 feet of water.

The truck, a 2022 International sleeper cab registered to a Kentucky-based commercial carrier, was recovered with the help of a heavy-duty wrecker service.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified and responded to the scene. Authorities said there is no indication of environmental impact resulting from the submerged vehicle.

Criminal charges against the driver are pending. His identity is being withheld until warrants are formally served. No injuries were reported.

Officials said there was no danger to the public. The boat landing was temporarily closed during the recovery effort and reopened just before noon.