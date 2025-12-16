Brad Shattuck selected as Superintendent of Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site

Expand Superintendent Brad Shattuck (Credit: NPS)

Acting Regional Director Darrell Echols for the National Park Service (NPS) Interior Region 2, South-Atlantic Gulf announced the selection of Brad Shattuck as the new Superintendent of Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site. Shattuck assumed the Superintendent position on Nov. 2, after serving the past ten years as the Regional Chief of Facilities Management for Interior Region 2.

"Brad's extensive experience in facilities management and deep commitment to preserving our national treasures make him the ideal leader for the parks," said Echols. "I am confident that under his guidance, these historic sites will continue to thrive as cherished resources for our

visitors and our communities, especially as we prepare to celebrate America's 250th birthday. We look forward to supporting Brad in his mission to enhance the visitor experience while protecting the resources of these iconic parks."

Throughout his 27-year government career, Shattuck has held various management positions, including Superintendent of Fossil Butte National Monument, Facility Manager at Saguaro National Park, Canyon de Chelly, and Navajo National Monument, and Natural Resource Manager at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. He also served in multiple roles as an Interpretive Park Ranger and began his NPS career in Badlands and Big Bend National Parks as a Resource Assistant Volunteer.

"I am deeply honored to accept the position of superintendent of the Charleston Area National Parks," said Shattuck. "These treasured landscapes hold profound natural, cultural, and historical significance. As we prepare for and celebrate America's 250th birthday, I am thrilled to be part of this momentous occasion. I look forward to working collaboratively with local communities, historical societies, tribal partners, stakeholders, and all who cherish these parks to preserve the cultural and natural resources of these significant sites for future generations."

Prior to his federal service, Brad worked with the Nature Conservancy's Iowa Chapter and the Iowa Woodbury County Conservation Board. In his personal time, he enjoys staying active with family and friends through running, hiking, traveling, and exploring his passion for diverse and delicious food.