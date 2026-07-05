Carolina Day 250th Anniversary Draws More Than 10,500 Visitors

Expand Living historians fire a cannon during a historic weapons demonstration during Carolina Day/ NPS B. Gerena

More than 10,500 visitors gathered over Carolina Day weekend, June 27-28, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan's Island. The two-day event brought together community members, partners, the Catawba Indian Nation, volunteers, multiple National Park Service sites, international partners and visitors.

The anniversary commemorated a pivotal moment in American history, when a small band of Patriot soldiers defeated the Royal Navy for the first time. Just one week later, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. The victory at Sullivan's Island demonstrated that the Patriots could stand against the British Empire and prevail.

Visitors participated in a full schedule of events, including historic weapons demonstrations featuring muskets and artillery, ranger-led interpretive programs, question-and-answer sessions with local experts, performances by the Corps of Drums from His Majesty's Royal Marines Band Portsmouth and the Parris Island Marine Band, and military flyovers by Joint Base Charleston and the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows.

A formal commemoration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including U.S. Department of the Interior Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks Kevin Lilly and His Majesty's Consul General Rachel Galloway. The ceremony featured a wreath presentation, performances by the Fifes and Drums of Yorktown and the Corps of Drums from His Majesty's Royal Marines Band Portsmouth, a musket salute, and a ceremonial exchange of sea and land artillery fire involving the tall ship Spirit of South Carolina.

The commemoration also featured a variety of activities along History Row, where informational tents staffed by partner organizations, interactive exhibits and living history demonstrations were available throughout the weekend. Activities included indigo dyeing, colonial dancing, brickmaking, cricket, colonial games and colonial crafts. Friends of Charleston National Parks, SC250 and the Town of Sullivan's Island hosted information booths and supported programming during the event.

Despite extreme heat throughout the weekend, medical and safety teams reported no serious heat-related incidents. The National Park Service expressed its gratitude to the residents of Sullivan's Island and the Isle of Palms for their patience with road closures, parking restrictions and shuttle operations that helped make the Southern Signature City national event possible.

The National Park Service also thanked the many staff members, volunteers, partner agencies and community members whose dedication, collaboration and hard work made the 250th anniversary commemoration possible. Their combined efforts helped create a safe, meaningful and respectful event honoring the actions of Patriot soldiers 250 years ago.