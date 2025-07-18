CARTA Presents Budget and Transit Updates to Sullivan’s Island Town Council

At the July 15 Sullivan’s Island Town Council meeting, Matthew Spath of the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments provided a comprehensive update on CARTA’s proposed fiscal year 2025-26 budget, transit service enhancements, and progress on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project.

CARTA, the Charleston Area Regional Transit Authority, requires budget approval each year from all municipalities in its service area. Sullivan’s Island Town Council unanimously approved CARTA’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which totals $29 million—an increase of $2 million from the previous year. The growth is attributed largely to higher federal contributions.

“This year we were excited that we launched Beach Reach with a new vehicle,” Spath said. “A brand-new trolley vehicle playing music as people go back and forth.”

Beach Reach is CARTA’s free seasonal shuttle service, which offers weekend transportation from Mount Pleasant Towne Centre to Isle of Palms County Park. Operating from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, the route saw a 30% increase in ridership compared to 2024, despite several rain-impacted weekends this summer.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit project remains on schedule and on budget. The 21-mile route will connect Ladson, near Charleston Southern University, to downtown Charleston in approximately 70 minutes. Features of the system include dedicated bus lanes along Rivers Avenue, traffic signal priority, 10-minute frequency during peak hours, and 20 modern transit stations with security.

The project is currently in the 90% design phase, with construction projected to begin in 2027. The total cost is estimated at $625 million, with 60% funded through Federal Transit Administration grants and 40% from the 2016 Charleston County sales tax referendum.

Sullivan’s Island Town Council approved the budget unanimously.