CCPL to Open Renovated Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library on March 25

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will open the renovated Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library (Poe Library), located at 1921 Ion Ave., on Tuesday, March 25. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at the branch.

The Poe Library closed in August of 2024 to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing $108.5 million referendum-funded project passed by Charleston County voters in 2014 to build five new libraries and renovate all existing branches. Updates included new paint and furniture, refreshed restrooms with new flooring, upgraded IT systems, and infrastructure improvements to HVAC and electrical. Designs for the renovations were created by Liollio Architecture.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include speakers from the library and Charleston County Government, as well as elected officials. In addition to the ribbon cutting, patrons will have the opportunity to meet the branch staff, take pictures with CCPL’s mascot Owlbert, explore the branch, and more.

For more information about the Poe Library and other library branches around Charleston County, visit ccpl.org/branches.