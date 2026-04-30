Charleston Air Show Traffic & Safety Update

The following is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety:

"If you’re planning to travel in the Charleston area this weekend, here are some important closures and restrictions to keep in mind:

Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway closed: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM (practice and show times)

Friday traffic impacts: Right lane of Ravenel Bridge closed in both directions from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Saturday full Ravenel Bridge closure: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM during the Blue Angels performance.

There will also be boating restrictions in the Charleston Harbor beginning today through Saturday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

For the full event schedule and restrictions, visit Charleston-sc.gov.

Please expect heavy traffic and plan your travel accordingly."