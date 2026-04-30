Charleston Air Show Traffic & Safety Update

The following is a message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety:
"If you’re planning to travel in the Charleston area this weekend, here are some important closures and restrictions to keep in mind:
- Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway closed: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM (practice and show times)
- Friday traffic impacts: Right lane of Ravenel Bridge closed in both directions from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM
- Saturday full Ravenel Bridge closure: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM during the Blue Angels performance.
- There will also be boating restrictions in the Charleston Harbor beginning today through Saturday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
For the full event schedule and restrictions, visit Charleston-sc.gov.
Please expect heavy traffic and plan your travel accordingly."