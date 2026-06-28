Charleston Trio Raises $32K for Windwood Farm Through 100-Mile Ultramarathon

On June 19, 2026, three Charleston residents toed the starting line of the Big Horn 100-Mile Ultramarathon in Wyoming with two goals in mind. The first was to finish the race within the allotted 35-hour time limit. The second was to raise $25,000 for Windwood Farm, a home for boys who have been abused and neglected in Awendaw.

Before the race, the three runners — Will Senn, Peyton Talbott and Jay Bethea — launched a fundraising campaign called "The Miles That Matter" to raise money and awareness for Windwood Farm. Their "why" behind the effort was simple.

"We're choosing to do something hard for those who have endured hardships they never chose," Senn said.

Senn is the current president of the Exchange Club of Metropolitan Charleston and has been involved with the nonprofit organization for more than a decade. The Miles That Matter fundraising campaign started as a wild idea and soon became a movement, attracting individuals and businesses alike to support the mission.

The race, held in Wyoming's Big Horn National Forest, tested even the most experienced ultrarunners. None of the Charleston men had ever run an ultramarathon, and nearly all of their training was done at sea level. The Big Horn 100-Mile Trail Race started at an elevation of more than 4,700 feet and climbed above 9,000 feet at its highest point. Over the course of the race, the runners climbed more than 20,500 feet while enduring dramatic weather changes, sleep deprivation, fatigue and mental challenges.

Thankfully, the runners had a support crew assisting them throughout the race, providing much-needed encouragement and aid at designated stations. As the miles passed, the race became increasingly difficult, and more runners began to drop out. Bethea ran valiantly, but a knee injury forced him to withdraw at mile 66. Talbott and Senn continued on, knowing time was not on their side.

Physically and mentally exhausted, the two Charleston residents kept reminding themselves why they were running and the impact they hoped to make for the boys at Windwood Farm. With just 18 minutes to spare, both men crossed the finish line after 34 hours and 42 minutes, earning the title of finishers in one of the toughest ultramarathons in the United States.

As for The Miles That Matter fundraiser, the campaign surpassed its goal, raising more than $32,000 from more than 130 individual donors by the end of the race.

The challenge was about much more than the miles. It was an opportunity for three men to make a positive impact in their community and rally people around a cause greater than themselves.