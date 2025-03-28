Charleston Welcomes Designer Goods with Bal Harbour Shops Pop-Up in Mount Pleasant

Charleston is getting a fresh taste of designer and luxury goods with the opening of the Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up in Mount Pleasant. The open-air experience is a collection of 30 individual shipping containers, including one Latin-inspired restaurant, The Whitman.

The Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up opened Feb. 12, 2025. It features 11 stores: Tiffany & Co., Assouline, Balmain, Cremieux, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Golden Goose, Johanna Ortiz, Lanvin, Scanlan Theodore, and Valentino.

“There are lots of pop-up exclusives and lots of things that have arrived to bring newness for the pop-up’s second half,” said Javier Chia, merchandising and client experience manager for Bal Harbour Shops, in an interview with Island Eye News.

One way the shops have been connecting with Charleston shoppers is through a personal shopping experience. Ideal for events, special occasions or a fun group activity with friends, Chia organizes each experience through a personal styling appointment with pieces handpicked and ready to go in your size—or they can be shipped to your home through 24-hour consignment.

Another opportunity to engage with the brands offered at the Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up is by hosting micro pop-ups. “You can also have a micro pop-up in your home or country club,” Chia said.

Chia notes the clientele visiting the pop-up has been “a really eclectic mix of people. I’ve seen a lot of women who really appreciate style and really appreciate wearing pieces that push the envelope and like to have fun.” He added, “It’s really cool to see that there is a mixture of excitement and styles and diversity. And the men like to shop just as much as the women.”

Beyond fashion, the Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up also offers a number of experiences, including Boozy Brunch, Happy Hour, and High Tea at The Whitman. Other events include Wednesday night collaborations with Holy Mahj x BHS Pop-Up, an opportunity to learn and play mahjong. There have also been fitness pop-up classes from local studios including The Works, ACE and more.

The Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up will officially close April 13 (to sign up for upcoming events, click here.)

“The pop-up isn’t permanent, but the relationships that we’re building are,” Chia said. “This is just the beginning of the future and becoming part of the Bal Harbour Shops family.”

The Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up is open Monday–Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 101 Ferry Wharf Road, Mount Pleasant. Contact Javier Chia for personal shopping experiences at jchia@balharbourshops.com.