Clarifying the Facts: A Response to Mr. Millimet’s Letter

Expand Credit: Laura Schroeder

We are responding to a letter Mr. Millimet posted yesterday.

We want to be very clear: neither of us — Laura Schroeder nor Melanie Burkhold, had anything whatsoever to do with the release or circulation of information regarding Mr. Millimet being sought for shoplifting in the Upstate.

We are sorry this situation has caused him and his family distress, but it is not the responsibility of other candidates to manage or “denounce” someone else’s legal troubles. To our knowledge, the incumbent candidates have not done so — including Mr. Millimet himself, until he wrote his letter posted here.

Our campaigns have remained focused on the real issues facing Sullivan’s Island —transparency, residents first, resilience, stormwater management, public safety, and responsible leadership.

We wish Mr. Millimet and his family well and look forward to closing this campaign with continued honesty, integrity and respect for the community we all share.

See you at the polls.

Laura Schroeder & Melanie Burkhold

Candidates for Sullivan’s Island Town Council