Community Joins Together in Prayer for First Responders During Inaugural Island Day of Prayer

On Sunday, June 8, churches across Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island participated in the inaugural Island Day of Prayer, a community-wide event recognizing and uplifting the service of our local first responders through a day of collective prayer and fellowship.

Initiated by the LENS Foundations (Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support) on Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island, the event brought together faith communities from both islands in a unified effort to pray for the safety, strength, and well-being of our police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel—as well as their families.

“LENS is proud to have helped raise awareness for this special day of reflection and gratitude,” said IOP LENS Foundation Director, Ted Kinghorn. “Our mission is to support and care for those who serve our island communities. The Island Day of Prayer gave us a moment to pause, acknowledge the emotional and physical demands placed on our first responders, and offer our deepest appreciation.”

At DeepWater Church, Pastor Paul Coleman led one of several heartfelt services across the islands. In his remarks, he shared a personal story of the care his own family received during a medical emergency:

“About six weeks ago, multiple firefighters came to our aid after our youngest daughter had an epileptic seizure. We were frightened and unsure what to do, but these first responders blessed our family with their care. My wife and I are deeply grateful—and I know many others in our community share similar stories of support and compassion from these brave men and women.”

Pastor Coleman led the congregation in a moving prayer that included the following heartfelt requests:

Protection, wisdom, and discernment for all first responders

Softened hearts and unity within departments despite the trauma they witness

Strength and closeness for the families of responders

Protection from harmful outside influences

Empathy and compassion toward the communities they serve

A spiritual stirring among ranks to seek God’s presence

Leadership and discernment for Police Chief Kevin Cornett and Fire Chief Craig Oliverius

Respect from visitors and support from locals

The Island Day of Prayer is one of many LENS initiatives that seek to build bridges between the community and its first responders. “It’s our hope,” Pastor Coleman said, “that this will become an annual tradition—one rooted in love, gratitude, and faith.”

For more information about the LENS Foundation and how to get involved, visit www.lensiop.org.