Corporal Joshua Poole Named 2025 Officer of the Year

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department announced that Cpl. Joshua Poole has been selected as the 2025 LENS SI Officer of the Year, an honor made especially meaningful because it was determined by an overwhelming vote of the Sullivan’s Island community. Poole serves as the school resource officer at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School.

The award was presented Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during a private celebration for the police department. The event was sponsored by the LENS SI Foundation and brought together officers and their families in recognition of their work and the partnership that helps keep Sullivan’s Island safe.

Poole was honored not only for his professionalism and commitment to public safety, but also for the trust, respect and appreciation he has earned from residents he serves each day. His dedication reflects the principles of community-focused policing and the spirit of service that defines the Sullivan’s Island Police Department.

The department also thanked the LENS SI Foundation for sponsoring the event and for its continued support of officers and the community. Officials said they are equally grateful to residents for their ongoing trust, encouragement and partnership.

For more information about LENS SI, visit lenssi.org.