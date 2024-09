The Crabpot Players Theatre Company will hold open auditions for the American classic play "Our Town" on September 17th at 7 p.m. Auditions will be held at FAME Performing Arts Center at 757-D Long Point Road in Mt Pleasant.

The production needs actors of all ages, costume designers, and sound and lighting technicians. Show production dates are November 7, 8, 9, 14,15 and16 at FAME. This production will be directed by Jimmy Ward.

For more information, call 843 886-6218.