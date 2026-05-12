Daniel Island Pickleball Tournament Raises $13,500 for LENS Foundation

Louis Rainero, a junior at Bishop England High School, and Neil Thomson of Short Court LLC announced that the first Daniel Island Pickleball Tournament, held in April, raised $13,500 for the LENS Foundation.

The one-day fundraiser at Daniel Island Club featured more than 60 players competing across men’s, women’s and mixed divisions. The tournament was organized by Rainero after several years of volunteering with the North Pole toy drive and being inspired by the work of the LENS Foundation.

The LENS Foundation provides resources and recognition for local law enforcement agencies, aiming to strengthen trust between officers and the communities they serve.

“For the past four years, I have participated in LENS’ annual Christmas fundraising and gift-delivery efforts led by Jamie and Aliyah Bosworth,” Rainero said. “After seeing the impact this organization has on families, I wanted to expand support through this event.”

The inaugural tournament included approximately 64 players and was managed by Short Court Sports. Organizers also recognized corporate sponsors Intermont Partners, Scout Boats, The Leverage Group, Refuel, Volare Boats and Renaissance South Construction.