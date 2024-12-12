Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Bear Plunge Celebrating 30th Year

A beloved Sullivan’s Island tradition will mark its 30th anniversary on New Year’s Day. The annual Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Bear Plunge, which raises funds for Special Olympics South Carolina, is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.

Before the chilly plunge into the Atlantic Ocean, residents and visitors are expected to gather and celebrate at Dunleavy’s, which will open at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day. After enjoying food and beverages, participants and spectators will head to the beach at 1:30 p.m. As always, costumes are encouraged.

Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in various Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.