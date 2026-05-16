Eight Rescued Near Station 16; One Hospitalized

At 4:43 p.m. May 16, Sullivan’s Island Fire & Rescue received a call reporting swimmers in distress near Station 16. Crews arrived at 4:48 p.m. and found multiple swimmers being swept out by strong currents.

Firefighters launched a jet ski rescue and brought eight people safely back to shore as they held onto a rescue board. One victim, a 23-year-old man, was unconscious and not breathing when rescuers reached him.

Firefighters removed the victim from the water, carried him to shore and placed him in the recovery position. The patient regained consciousness and began breathing shortly afterward.

EMS personnel were brought onto the beach, and firefighters assisted with transporting the patient to an awaiting ambulance. The patient was then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, with a firefighter driving the ambulance and an escort provided by the fire chief.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation, and no additional details are being released. Updates will be provided as appropriate.