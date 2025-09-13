Enjoy “Coffee with the Chiefs” on September 25

Expand Chief Meadows

It’s time for another opportunity to get to know your Sullivan’s Island Police Department and the men who lead it. Shortly after Chief Glenn Meadows and Assistant Chief Monty Anders took over the reins of SIPD, an event was held at The Co-Op, giving islanders a chance to meet them in an informal setting, chat and discuss public safety concerns. Few residents took advantage of that opportunity, but Battery Gadsden Cultural Center believes it’s time to try again.

The next “Coffee with the Chiefs” will be held at The Co-Op, 2019 Middle St., on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Drop in anytime during those hours. In addition to meeting Chief Meadows and Assistant Chief Anders, Chief Meadows has invited newly promoted Lt. Elias Shaffer to join as well.

Chief Meadows has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement, including with Newport News, Virginia. He has served three tours in Iraq and six tours in Afghanistan in a civilian Rule of Law advisory capacity. He also was a SWAT instructor for the State Department's International Global Anti-Terrorism Assistance Program.

Assistant Chief Anders served more than six years in the U.S. Navy working in submarines. He started in law enforcement in 1994 when he enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police. He then worked more than five years with the Selinsgrove Borough Police Department. He also has worked as a 911 dispatcher and volunteered as a firefighter for more than 25 years.

Lt. Shaffer serves as the patrol commander for the Sullivan’s Island Police Department, overseeing all uniformed patrol operations and the day-to-day supervision of both sworn and unsworn personnel. With more than 14 years of public safety experience spanning law enforcement, the fire department and 911 communications, Shaffer has built a reputation for decisive leadership and innovative problem-solving. His leadership during a major multiagency critical incident in 2025 earned him the department’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award.

We are fortunate to have police leaders of this quality in our community. Take advantage of this opportunity to get to know them personally and learn more about law enforcement on our island. Drop in anytime between 8 and 9:30 a.m. before heading off to work or other parts of your day. Have a cup of coffee and a conversation. You won’t regret taking time to meet these outstanding men. See you at The Co-Op!