CSE Provides Explanation Behind "Cat-Eye” Pond at Station 28 ½

Expand 2014 image of Sullivan’s Island showing several cat-eye ponds formed during a shoal attachment process. Note the ponded area in green was formed in 2010 and remains as of 2025.

On Sept. 19, Steven Traynum of Coastal Science & Engineering (CSE) provided Sullivan’s Island Town Council with a memo, requested by Town Administrator Joe Henderson, that offered a scientific explanation for the development of the “cat-eye” pond at Station 28½.

Henderson requested the memo after receiving multiple claims from front beach property owners that the pond formed because of the town’s dune restoration project and that the new dune system was worsening the pond’s drainage into the ocean. Henderson said the memo is intended to dispel these claims.

The memo explains that the formation of the “cat-eye” pond is a natural result of shoal bypassing from Breach Inlet, a process common along inlet-adjacent beaches. Sediment moves from the inlet onto the shore in phases—emergence, attachment, and spreading—creating crescent-shaped shoals that trap water, forming cat-eye ponds.

The memo notes that the recent dune restoration added some sand, but this is minor compared to natural sediment transport and did not cause the pond. The ponding is expected to naturally fill in over 12–18 months, though storms may accelerate the process.

CSE recommends maintaining tidal flushing by excavating a small channel in the berm if needed, with proper coordination with state authorities.

You can see the full memo here.

Traynum will present the town’s 2024–25 Beach Profile Study during the Oct. 6 council meeting, with a particular focus on the cat-eye pond.