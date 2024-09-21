Fall Migration Underway at Sullivan's Island Bird Banding Station

Expand A veery (Provided)

Fall migration is in full swing at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station! We have been capturing a variety of warblers, vireos, and thrushes that are stopping over in the maritime forest to rest and refuel on their migration journeys. This veery was one of 15 migratory songbird species we banded this week! Species diversity is very high this time of year, especially in September and October.

Veeries are thrushes that breed in Canada, the northern U.S., and Appalachia. They pass through our area on their way to Brazil, where they winter. Other noteworthy species we banded this week included the Cape May warbler, Traill’s flycatcher, and prairie warbler. The maritime forest on Sullivan’s Island provides vital stopover habitat for a variety of migratory bird species that rely on an ample supply of caterpillars and other insects. Only native plants, particularly oaks and black cherry trees, serve as host plants for these caterpillars.

The Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station is holding its first annual fundraiser at the Sullivan’s Island Club on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. Live music, local food, and beverages are included in the ticket price. Tickets are limited! All proceeds benefit the field research and educational programming of the parent nonprofit organization, the Carolina Avian Research Program. PayPal tickets can be purchased via the QR code below, or visit the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station Facebook page. For more information, contact Sarah at sullivansislandbirds@gmail.com.