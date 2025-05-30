Fighting for Independence: Carolina Day Commemoration at Fort Moultrie

Expand Photo: British soldiers rest under a shelter (Credit: NPS)

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will commemorate the 249th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island on Saturday, June 28. The special event will include musket and cannon firing demonstrations, children’s activities and crafts, historical talks, and a living history demonstration featuring Sgt. William Jasper heroically retrieving the fort’s flag. Admission to Fort Moultrie will be free for the day. The public is encouraged to attend and experience this historic occasion on the eve of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Carolina Day, observed annually throughout South Carolina, marks a decisive victory by American patriots during the Revolutionary War. The triumph prevented the British from establishing a foothold in South Carolina for another four years.

This free event is open to visitors of all ages. Living history encampments with historians in period clothing will portray soldiers, sailors and civilians throughout the day.

Events at Fort Moultrie will begin with a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by:

History talks at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Musket firing demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Artillery firing demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

A living battle demonstration at 3 p.m.

A flag-lowering ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

A presentation by local author and historian Norm Rickeman on the Battle of Sullivan’s Island at 6 p.m.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island. The visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The site represents the history of coastal defense in the United States from the American Revolution through the end of World War II. The park is open daily and typically charges an entrance fee.

For more information, call 843-883-3123, visit www.nps.gov/fosu, or follow the park on Facebook. To visit Fort Sumter, ferry tickets must be purchased through Fort Sumter Tours at www.fortsumtertours.com.