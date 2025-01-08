Fire Damages The Obstinate Daughter on Sullivan’s Island

An early morning fire has left popular Sullivan's Island restaurant The Obstinate Daughter damaged and forced it to close temporarily. Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Stith said crews responded to the restaurant at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday and are still working to determine what caused the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

Chief Stith said the fire was contained to the kitchen, which sustained major damage.

According to a social post, The Obstinate Daughter will be temporarily closed as they work to repair the damage.