Fort Moultrie Dock Closing

Expand The Fort Moultrie Dock on Sullivan’s Island (NPS Image)

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park is announcing the temporary closure of the Fort Moultrie Dock effective Wednesday, March 5. The Fort Moultrie Dock is the primary point for operation for maintenance, preservation, and law enforcement activities throughout the park. The dock has reached the point where it requires replacement.

This is the first phase of a project that will replace the Fort Moultrie and Fort Sumter docks and provide enhancements at the Liberty Square Dock in downtown Charleston. The Fort Moultrie Dock will be closed for approximately one year with the Fort Sumter Dock replacement beginning later this year.

The Fort Moultrie dock is nearly 50-years old and has deteriorated to a point that has limited its usefulness and does not provide adequate accessibility for visitors and staff. The park picnic area and the Bench by the Road Memorial will not be accessible during the construction. However, the General Moultrie Grave site and an alternate picnic area will be accessible. Portions of the parking lot and lawn will also be used as a staging area for the project. This will limit access for buses, recreational vehicles, and other larger types of vehicles. Please refer to the park website for further guidance.

The new dock is anticipated to last approximately 50-years and will be able to accommodate a variety of National Park vessel types. It will provide for a safe experience and enhance the visitor experience on the dock and the surrounding area.