Fort Moultrie Hosts Free Carolina Day Celebration

At the recent Sullivan’s Island Town Council meeting, the council officially designated June 28 as Carolina Day on the island for this year. The meeting featured remarks from National Park Service representatives Christopher Reid and Brett Spaulding, chief of interpretation at Fort Moultrie, who outlined the commemorative events planned for the day.

Carolina Day honors the 1776 Battle of Sullivan’s Island, one of the first major Patriot victories in the American Revolutionary War. This year, the National Park Service will host an all-day event on Saturday, June 28, at Fort Moultrie (1214 Middle St.). Admission is free for the entire day, with standard Fort Moultrie fees resuming the following day.

Programming will begin at 10 a.m. and continue through the evening, with activities scheduled every half hour. Highlights include Patriot and British Navy and Army reenactments, musket and artillery firing demonstrations, historical talks and archaeology experiences, colonial-era games such as cricket, and a presentation by representatives of the Catawba Nation, a Native American tribe who allied with South Carolina during the Revolutionary War.

Visitors can also enjoy food trucks, educational booths from national park sites across the Carolinas, and a booth from the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. Local author Norm Rickeman will be in attendance to discuss his book on Col. William Moultrie and the historic Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

“We hope to have a lot of people come out, support local businesses, spend some time with us, and then migrate over and support the fish fry,” Reid said.

This year also marks the 250th anniversary of the 2nd South Carolina Regiment, formed in 1775. The regiment played a pivotal role in defending Fort Sullivan, later renamed Fort Moultrie, during the battle. Their legacy will be honored throughout the day.

In addition to celebrating this milestone, the event will serve as a dress rehearsal for next year’s major commemoration, a two-day celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence. Organizers are currently coordinating with CARTA and Sullivan’s Island officials to facilitate transportation to the island for the anticipated crowds.