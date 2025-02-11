Fort Moultrie to Host “A Strike for Freedom” to Celebrate Inclusion in Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

The National Park Service recently announced that park staff will host “A Strike for Freedom: The Underground Railroad at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie” on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. in the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center theater. The event will celebrate the recent inclusion of Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie in the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program, a National Park Service initiative dedicated to sharing stories of those who sought freedom from enslavement.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the Network to Freedom program and hear about the escapes from slavery that qualified the park sites for inclusion. Immediately following the talks, a plaque presentation will take place. At 1 p.m., a park ranger will lead a walking tour of the Fort Moultrie grounds, highlighting the harbor paths that enslaved individuals traveled in pursuit of freedom.

A $10 entrance fee is required for adults 16 and older to enter the park. Military veterans and visitors with an America the Beautiful pass receive free entry.

Portions of the event may be recorded and featured in educational materials for the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program.

For more information, call 843-883-3123 or visit www.nps.gov/fosu.