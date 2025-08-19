Fort Moultrie to Host Canines, Cannons & Conservation on Sept. 27

Expand CANINES, CANNONS & CONSERVATION! - 1

Mark your calendars and grab the leash — Fort Moultrie is going to the dogs (and the history buffs and the nature lovers) on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event? Canines, Cannons & Conservation — three celebrations rolled into one unforgettable fee-free day in honor of National Public Lands Day.

First up: the canines — only from 10 a.m. to noon. Ever heard of a B.A.R.K. Ranger? These four-legged recruits are part of a national program that encourages responsible pet ownership in parks: bag your waste, always leash, respect wildlife, and know where you can go. At Fort Moultrie, your pup can literally get sworn in as a B.A.R.K. Ranger, complete with their own collar tag to show off at the dog park. To make the tail-wagging even sweeter, there will be pup cups on hand and a World War II-themed B.A.R.K. Ranger photo booth — yes, your dog can channel their inner war hero with some vintage flair.

Next: the cannons. History buffs, rejoice. Fort Moultrie will be alive with the sights and sounds of a World War II Army garrison on the home front. Step back in time and learn about the fort’s last years as an active defense post. Explore historic artillery, watch WWII living historians bring the era to life, and gain a deeper appreciation for the people and firepower that once stood guard over Charleston Harbor.

And finally: conservation. Sept. 27 is also National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort to celebrate and preserve public lands. It’s about more than just free entry (though that’s a nice perk) — it’s about recognizing the importance of places like Fort Moultrie, where natural beauty and cultural history intersect. Visitors can learn about ongoing conservation efforts and discover ways to help protect parks so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.

So whether you’re bringing your history-loving uncle, your park-preserving neighbor, or your pup who just can’t resist a good pup cup, Canines, Cannons & Conservation has something for everyone. Best of all? Admission is free.

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Fort Moultrie from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a day where wagging tails meet booming cannons and conservation takes center stage.

It’s history, it’s heritage, it’s parks — and it’s going to be a doggone good time.

For more information, visit friendscnp.org.