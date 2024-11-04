Fort Sumter and Charleston Harbor Added to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

Expand Image: Robert Smalls, featured in Harpers’ Weekly magazine shortly after his famous escape from Charleston Harbor (Public Domain Image)

Fort Sumter & Fort Moultrie National Historical Park today announced that Fort Sumter, the target of the first shots of the Civil War, has been added to the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. It will be listed under the name “Fort Sumter and Charleston Harbor.”

This designation reflects the history of escapees from slavery in Charleston during the American Civil War. During the middle of the war, Confederate-held Fort Sumter became an obstacle to overcome for freedom seekers. Despite this impediment, at least three successful escapes, with at least 42 escapees, successfully passed Fort Sumter to reach United States gunboats or infantrymen. One of these escapes, led by Robert Smalls, is one of the most well-known escapees of the war.

As a site administered by the National Park Service, Fort Sumter is an appropriate place to tell the stories of Charleston Harbor’s freedom seekers. This park says it looks forward to new opportunities to tell these freedom seekers’ stories and remains committed to examining the fort’s links to slavery and the people who helped to end it.