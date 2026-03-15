Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park to Commemorate First Shot of the Civil War

Expand Civil War-era United States soldiers march into Fort Moultrie (NPS)

On April 11, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park invites the public to commemorate the 165th anniversary of the opening shots of the American Civil War. The park will observe a fee-free day.

The park will host a variety of special programs:

Living historians in period clothing will portray soldiers and civilians.

There will be musket firing demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.

Park rangers will present programs at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Hands-on interactive activities will take place at history row where visitors can learn about historic games, make their own cartridge and sachet, learn about the clothing of the time and more.