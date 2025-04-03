Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park to Host Special Civil War Commemoration Event

Expand 35-star flag flies over Fort Moultrie with Charleston Harbor (Credit: NPS)

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will hold a special weekend event on Saturday and Sunday, April 12 and 13, to commemorate the ending of the American Civil War. Visitors of all ages can learn about historic Charleston through an encampment, musket firing demonstrations, and programs led by park rangers and historians.

This year marks the 160th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War. Historians in period clothing will portray soldiers and civilians. Musket firing demonstrations will take place at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 12. Visitors can also assist in raising and lowering the U.S. flag and join specialized talks about the beginning and end of the Civil War. Saturday will be a fee-free day, with park fees resuming on Sunday.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. The visitor center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The park represents the history of static seacoast defense in the U.S., from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The park is open daily, and there is a site fee. For more information, call 843-883-3123, visit www.nps.gov/fosu.

To visit Fort Sumter, contact Fort Sumter Tours for ferry tickets at www.fortsumtertours.com.