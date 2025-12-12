Freezing Temperatures Expected on Sullivan’s Island Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

Sullivan’s Island is expected to see freezing temperatures beginning Sunday night, Dec. 14, and continuing through midmorning Monday, Dec. 15, according to the National Weather Service. Town officials are urging residents to take precautions now to protect exposed water pipes from damage.

When temperatures are forecast to drop below 32 degrees for more than four hours, the Sullivan’s Island Water and Sewer Department (SIWS) recommends letting a couple of cold-water faucets run slightly if you will be home. A stream about the width of a pencil tip is sufficient. If your hot-water heater is located outside or in an unheated area, SIWS also suggests running a hot-water faucet overnight.

Officials caution residents not to run irrigation systems during freezing conditions. Instead, irrigation systems should be turned off entirely.

Keeping water moving through exposed pipes can help prevent freezing. If you plan to be away from your Sullivan’s Island home this weekend, SIWS advises asking a friend, neighbor or relative to shut off your water at the customer shutoff valve near the meter and/or the main valve at the house. While this will not keep pipes from freezing, it can prevent water damage if a pipe bursts.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local weather updates.