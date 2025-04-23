Friends of Charleston National Parks to Host Jazz in the Fort

On Tuesday, May 27, at 6 p.m., Friends of Charleston National Parks will host Jazz in the Fort, an event that blends cultural enrichment with historical appreciation. Attendees will enjoy live jazz from the Charlton Singleton Quintet set against the historic backdrop of Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie.

Tickets are available at friendscnp.org and cost $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Admission includes beer, wine, and a small charcuterie box. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.

Friends of Charleston National Parks supports the preservation, enhancement and education of Charleston’s national parks by funding programs and projects that protect their cultural, historic and natural resources. Proceeds from this event will help advance that mission.