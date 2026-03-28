Full House Sees New Video at Town Hall

There was standing room only in the Sullivan’s Island Town Council chambers during a recent screening of a new video on the Battle of Sullivan’s Island. Co-sponsored by the Town of Sullivan’s Island, Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and the Friends of Charleston National Parks, the first showing — presented specifically for island residents — attracted 60 or more attendees to Town Hall on Thursday, March 22. Judging by the audience’s enthusiasm and remarks afterward, the event succeeded in bringing more attention to this underrecognized and underappreciated Patriot victory early in the American Revolution. The video was followed by a panel discussion and a lively question-and-answer session.

The new 13-minute presentation, created by Wide Awake Films, was funded by a grant from SC250, the state commission coordinating projects and events celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary.

Rob Shenk, chief content officer for Wide Awake Films, introduced the film and explained why and how it was produced. The video then played, drawing enthusiastic applause from those in attendance. Panelists included Sullivan’s Island resident and Fort Moultrie National Park Service volunteer Norm Rickeman, and Battery Gadsden Cultural Center president and National Park Service volunteer Mike Walsh. Rickeman has also authored a recent book titled Unsung: William Moultrie and the Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

The panelists expanded on the film’s content, covering topics such as the strategic significance of the battle, why this important episode in American history is not better known, and some of the main figures featured in the video, including Sgt. William Jasper. Audience questions included frequently asked topics such as the origin of the crescent on the South Carolina flag, as well as less common ones — including whether British troops swam across Breach Inlet.

A repeat of the session at Town Hall will take place Tuesday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. With many newcomers to the area, additional showings may be scheduled if demand continues. The goal is to share the story of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island more broadly and build appreciation ahead of Carolina Day 2026, the 250th anniversary of the battle.