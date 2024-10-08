Furry Friends and Historical Haunts: A Halloween Extravaganza at Fort Moultrie

Expand Bark Ranger Halloween reel - 12

Imagine a scene where history meets hilarity: the stoic ramparts of Fort Moultrie, usually echoing tales of valor, will soon resound with the joyful barks and wagging tails of costumed canines. On Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Friends of Charleston National Parks and the Charleston Animal Society are teaming up to support the park rangers at Fort Moultrie by presenting a Halloween costume contest that is set to be as heartwarming as it is humorous. This isn’t just about dogs in delightful disguises; it’s about creating a community around our shared history and love for our four-legged friends.

Bark Rangers to the Rescue!

Fort Moultrie, a site brimming with America’s rich past, becomes the backdrop for an event that celebrates not only the spirit of Halloween but also the spirit of responsible pet ownership. Enter the B.A.R.K. Rangers program, a thoughtful initiative under the Healthy Parks Healthy People initiative, designed to ensure that pets and their owners enjoy a safe and fun experience in national parks. The B.A.R.K. guidelines—bag your pet’s waste, always leash your pet, respect wildlife, and know where you can go—are simple yet profound ways to harmonize nature, history, and our furry companions.

The Friends of Charleston National Parks (FCNP) amplifies this mission by providing in-kind support that helps cover costs and fosters partnerships to sustain and expand the B.A.R.K. Rangers program. An enchanting aspect of the program is the opportunity for pets to be officially sworn in as B.A.R.K. Rangers. Pet owners can bring their dogs to Fort Moultrie’s visitor center, where the pets are sworn in and awarded a special B.A.R.K. Ranger tag for their collars, at no cost.

For those looking to further support the program or fetch a souvenir, exclusive B.A.R.K. Ranger bandanas are available for purchase at the gift shop. While participation is free, donations are heartily welcomed and play a crucial role in sustaining and enriching programs like this, ensuring the parks can continue offering exceptional experiences for all visitors.

A Howling Good Time

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with registration for the costume contest. By 10:45 a.m., sign-up closes, leading to thrilling anticipation as judges tally the votes. At 11:15 a.m., the most creatively attired pup will be crowned the winner, but the festivities continue. Throughout the morning, attendees are encouraged to explore the grounds of Fort Moultrie, partake in educational talks about the park, and most importantly, give a forever home to one of the adoptable pets provided by the Charleston Animal Society.

Friends of Charleston National Parks: Guardians of History and Nature

The Friends of Charleston National Parks is a philanthropic partner that plays a vital role in preserving the historical integrity and natural beauty of iconic sites like Fort Moultrie, Fort Sumter, the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, and the Charleston Light. Their mission is to enhance and educate the public about Charleston’s national treasures beyond what government funding can offer. This event is a perfect example of how they blend educational initiatives with community fun, ensuring that these historical sites remain relevant and vibrant.

Why You Should Attend

This event offers more than just a chance to dress up your dog. It’s an opportunity to support crucial programs that keep Charleston's parks accessible and enjoyable for everyone. It’s a chance to learn how to be an exemplary park visitor, ensuring these spaces remain pristine for future generations. And of course, it’s a chance to meet like-minded individuals who care about pets, preservation, and parks.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 19 at Fort Moultrie. Bring your pet, pick a costume, and prepare for a day of festivities and philanthropy. After all, where else can you see a dachshund dressed as a diminutive general or a poodle masquerading as a pirate, all with the solemn stones of Fort Moultrie as a backdrop? This Halloween, it’s all happening at the heart of Charleston’s history.